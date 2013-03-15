FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Turkey completes power grid tenders
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Turkey completes power grid tenders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Final four tenders held on Friday

* Bids for four Friday tenders worth $3.46 bln

* Sabanci and E.On’s Enerjisa won main two tenders (Adds details, background)

By Ozge Ozbilgin

ANKARA, March 15 (Reuters) - Turkey said it had completed privatisation auctions for all of the country’s power grids after the final four tenders, held on Friday, raised $3.46 billion.

The highest bid - of $1.725 billion - for the Toroslar power distribution grid in southern Turkey was placed by Enerjisa, a joint venture of Turkey’s Sabanci and Germany’s E.ON , the country’s privatisation authority said.

Turkey had to repeat the tender for the Toroslar grid after Yildizlar SSS won it two years ago with a bid of $2.075 billion but failed to pay.

Enerjisa also placed the highest bid of $1.227 billion for the Ayedas power grid, covering the Anatolian side of Istanbul.

The other two winners were Turkerler Insaat with a bid of $118 million for the Vangolu, or Lake Van, power distribution network in eastern Turkey and Iskaya Dogu OGG, with a bid of $387 million for the Dicle network in southeast Turkey.

Tenders for those grids were also repeated after they met with payment difficulties and other disputes in 2010.

$1 = 1.8098 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.