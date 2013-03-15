FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enerjisa makes top $1.725 bln bid in southern Turkey grid tender
#Financials
March 15, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Enerjisa makes top $1.725 bln bid in southern Turkey grid tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 15 (Reuters) - Turkish energy company Enerjisa, a joint venture of Turkey’s Sabanci and Germany’s E.ON, made the highest bid of $1.725 billion in a privatisation tender on Friday for the Toroslar power grid in southern Turkey.

Turkey’s Privatisation Administration, which earlier held public auctions for the Dicle and Vangolu grids in southeast Turkey, will hold one more tender later in the day, after which it will have held auctions for all the grids across Turkey. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Seda Sezer)

