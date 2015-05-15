FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers at Fiat Turkish unit Tofas halt production in protest-report
#Financials
May 15, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Workers at Fiat Turkish unit Tofas halt production in protest-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Workers at Turkish carmaker Tofas, a joint venture between Italy’s Fiat and Koc Holding, on Friday staged a protest, stopping production at the second Turkish automotive plant in as many days, CNN Türk said.

Production at French carmaker Renault’s Turkish factory stopped on Thursday after as workers protested conditions at the country’s biggest automobile exporter.

Workers arriving to work on the night shift at Tofas’ Bursa plant, which produces the Linea model car as well as the Doblo van, joined a sit-in protest with workers who finished the day shift, halting the assembly line, CNN Türk said on its website, citing a metalworkers’ union leader. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
