Tofas CEO sees Turkish auto market broadly flat in 2013
August 29, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 4 years

Tofas CEO sees Turkish auto market broadly flat in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales will come in at around 820,000 units in 2013, almost unchanged from last year, the chief executive of automaker Tofas said on Thursday, while the European market will see a more marked improvement from 2015.

Tofas is sticking to its 2013 production and export targets of 255,000 units and 160,000 units respectively, Kamil Basaran told Reuters in an interview, but said economic conditions in the coming months could mean they may narrowly be missed.

Reporting by Evren Ballim and Nick Tattersall; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk

