ISTANBUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Turkish car maker Tofas said on Friday that it was ordered to pay 19.8 million lira ($9.4 million) in taxes and fines for 2011-2012 as a result of an ongoing tax investigation by the authorities.

The company made the statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.1093 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer, Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)