Turkish Feb foreign tourist arrivals down 7.59 pct

ISTANBUL, March 23 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Turkey fell 7.59 percent year-on-year in February to 990,000 people, the Tourism Ministry said on Friday, after climbing 0.6 percent the previous month.

In the first two months of 2012, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 1.98 million people, down 3.7 percent from the same period last year.

In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals had increased 9.86 percent to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore)