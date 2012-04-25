Turkish March foreign tourist arrivals down 9.72 pct

ISTANBUL, April 25 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Turkey fell 9.72 percent year-on-year in March to 1.46 million people, the Tourism Ministry data showed on Wednesday, after falling 7.59 percent the previous month.

In the first quarter of 2012, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 3.44 million people, down 6.35 percent from the same period last year.

In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals had increased 9.86 percent to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)