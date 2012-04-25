FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish March foreign tourist arrivals down 9.72 pct
April 25, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish March foreign tourist arrivals down 9.72 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 25 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Turkey fell 9.72 percent year-on-year in March to 1.46 million people, the Tourism Ministry data showed on Wednesday, after falling 7.59 percent the previous month.

In the first quarter of 2012, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 3.44 million people, down 6.35 percent from the same period last year.

In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals had increased 9.86 percent to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)

