Turkish April foreign arrivals down 5.33 pct yr/yr

ISTANBUL, May 25 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Turkey fell 5.33 percent year-on-year in April to 2.17 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Friday, after falling 9.72 percent the previous month.

In the first four months of 2012, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 5.61 million people, down 5.96 percent from the same period last year.

In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals had increased 9.86 percent to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)