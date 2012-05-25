FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish April foreign arrivals down 5.33 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 25, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish April foreign arrivals down 5.33 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 25 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Turkey fell 5.33 percent year-on-year in April to 2.17 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Friday, after falling 9.72 percent the previous month.

In the first four months of 2012, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 5.61 million people, down 5.96 percent from the same period last year.

In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals had increased 9.86 percent to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.