Turkish June foreign arrivals up 2.7 pct yr/yr

ISTANBUL, July 23 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in June to 3.88 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Monday, after falling 1.53 percent the previous month.

In the first six months of 2012, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 12.72 million people, down 2.33 percent from the same period last year.

In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals had increased 9.86 percent to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion. (Writing by Seda Sezer)