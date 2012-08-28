Turkish July foreign arrivals down 0.57 pct

ISTANBUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Turkey fell 0.57 percent year-on-year in July to 4.57 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Tuesday, after rising 2.7 percent the previous month.

In the first seven months of 2012, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 17.3 million people, down 1.87 percent from the same period last year.

In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals increased 9.86 percent to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion. (Writing by Seda Sezer)