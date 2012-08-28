FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish July foreign arrivals down 0.57 pct
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 28, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish July foreign arrivals down 0.57 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Turkey fell 0.57 percent year-on-year in July to 4.57 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Tuesday, after rising 2.7 percent the previous month.

In the first seven months of 2012, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 17.3 million people, down 1.87 percent from the same period last year.

In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals increased 9.86 percent to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion. (Writing by Seda Sezer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.