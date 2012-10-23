FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Sept foreign arrivals up 1.73 pct yr/yr
October 23, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Turkish Sept foreign arrivals up 1.73 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 1.73 percent year-on-year in September to 3.99 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

It rose 9.65 percent the previous month and in the first nine months of 2012, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 25.8 million people, up 0.51 percent from the same period last year.

In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals increased 9.86 percent to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)

