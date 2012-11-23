FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Oct foreign arrivals up 0.37 pct yr/yr
November 23, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Turkish Oct foreign arrivals up 0.37 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 0.37 percent year-on-year in October to 3.05 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Friday.

It rose 1.73 percent the previous month and in the first ten months of 2012 the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 28.8 million people, up 0.5 percent from the same period last year.

In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals increased 9.86 percent to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)

