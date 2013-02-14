FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey revises up 2012 tourism revenues by $5.9 bln
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 14, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

Turkey revises up 2012 tourism revenues by $5.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Turkey has revised up its tourism revenues for last year by $5.91 billion in line with a major alteration in the way it calculates the income based on international tourism statistics methodology, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Thursday.

Revenues in 2012 amounted to $29.351 billion, compared with an initially reported $23.440 billion, and up from a revised $28.116 billion a year earlier, the data showed. The 2011 revenues were previously calculated as $23.020 billion. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.