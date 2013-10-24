FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Sept foreign arrivals rise 6.88 pct yr/yr
October 24, 2013 / 12:14 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish Sept foreign arrivals rise 6.88 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 6.88 percent year-on-year in September to 4.27 million people in a sign of recovery for a second month after slow growth in June and July, Tourism Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The number of visitors rose 10.64 percent the previous month after slow growth in summer months due to anti-government protests and the Muslim fasting of Ramadan.

In the first nine months of the year, the number of visitors rose 10.09 percent to 28.4 million people. (Writing by Seda Sezer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
