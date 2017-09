ISTANBUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 13.52 percent year-on-year in July to 5.215 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Monday.

Foreign visitors in the first seven months of the year totalled 20.45 million, up 6.84 percent compared to the same period last year. (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Nick Tattersall)