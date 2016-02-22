Turkish PM announces plan to bolster beleaguered tourism sector

ANKARA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu unveiled a plan on Monday to support Turkey’s tourism sector, hit by tensions with Russia and domestic insecurity, including a 255 million lira ($87 mln) grant and measures to help tourism firms restructure debt.

Turkey is especially popular with German tourists, but has seen demand fall after a suicide bomber killed 10 Germans in Istanbul in January. Russians have been told to stay away by Moscow following the shooting down of a military jet last year.