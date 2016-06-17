FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish tourism revenues to be less than $30 bln in 2016 -development minister
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 17, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Turkish tourism revenues to be less than $30 bln in 2016 -development minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 17 (Reuters) - Turkish Development Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday that tourism revenues for 2016 would be below $30 billion, with the number of foreign visitors at around 30-33 million people against a target of 37 million.

A series of bomb attacks and the worsening relations with Moscow after Ankara shot down a Russian warplane over Syria last year pushed average hotel occupancy rates down nearly 70 percent nationally, a big hit for an economy that relies on tourism to help fund its large current account deficit. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.