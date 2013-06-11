FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon in talks for stake in Turkey's Black Sea block
June 11, 2013

Exxon in talks for stake in Turkey's Black Sea block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 11 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil is in talks with TPAO to buy a stake in a block in the Black Sea, the acting head of the Turkish state-owned energy company told Reuters on Tuesday.

“ExxonMobil wants to be in the Black Sea with us, in deep offshore,” TPAO’s acting president and chief executive, Besim Sisman, said on the sidelines of a conference here.

“It’s on the Ukraine and Romania side,” he added, without giving further details.

Turkey has stepped up exploration efforts in the Black Sea and Mediterranean in cooperation with foreign companies as it tries to reduce its import dependence. In its exploration work in the Black Sea, Turkey has yet to find any oil.

Sisman said TPAO would not bid for blocks in Algeria and added that in Iraq, “we have four projects and that is enough for us”.

He said TPAO would join the latest bidding round for blocks offshore in Lebanon with Royal Dutch Shell, which it already partners with in the Mediterranean and in shale exploration.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
