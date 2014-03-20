FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nine killed as train hits bus in Turkey -local media
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 20, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nine killed as train hits bus in Turkey -local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on injured)

ANKARA, March 20 (Reuters) - At least nine people were killed and five injured on Thursday when a train crashed into a bus carrying factory workers in Turkey’s southern city of Mersin, local news agencies reported.

The minibus was carrying the workers to an industrial zone on the edge of the city when it was hit on a railway crossing by a commuter train travelling between Mersin and the neighbouring province of Adana.

Video footage on the Dogan News Agency website showed the crushed minibus on the side of the tracks and medics trying to reach the injured.

State broadcaster TRT said 10 people were killed.

In 2004, an express train derailed while travelling from Istanbul to the Turkish capital of Ankara, killing 36 people and injuring dozens in one of the country’s worst rail disasters.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.