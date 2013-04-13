FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish womb transplant patient is pregnant
April 13, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

Turkish womb transplant patient is pregnant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 13 (Reuters) - The first woman to have a successful womb transplant from a dead donor is pregnant, a hospital in southern Turkey said.

Derya Sert, 22, who was born without a womb, had been receiving in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment after the transplant in August 2011.

“Early test results are consistent with pregnancy. The patient is in good health at the moment. We will continue to update on developments in the coming period,” Akdeniz University Hospital in Turkey’s Mediterranean city of Antalya said in a statement late on Friday.

One in every 5,000 women globally is born without a womb, while thousands more have the organ removed due to cancer or other diseases, leaving them unable to get pregnant.

In September, doctors in Sweden performed the world’s first mother-to-daughter womb transplants on two Swedish women, both in their 30s. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathon Burch and Pravin Char)

