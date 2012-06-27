FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish minister signals possible Turkcell intervention
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 27, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish minister signals possible Turkcell intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim signalled on Wednesday the government may intervene on Turkcell if the shareholder dispute continues, telling Reuters he would pursue the public interest.

A shareholder meeting at Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell due June 29 was delayed as two major shareholders, Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia’s Alfa Group, and Turkish group Cukurova, failed to settle a dispute over the board’s composition and other issues. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.