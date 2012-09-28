Turkish Treasury sees Oct borrowing 3 bln lira

ISTANBUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Treasury said on Friday it planned domestic borrowing of 3 billion lira ($1.68 billion) against redemptions of 3.9 billion lira in October, but the borrowing amount will change if it issue a sukuk, or lease certificate, in the domestic market.

Turkey issued its debut sukuk earlier this month, with Middle Eastern investors snapping up most of the $1.5 billion issue.

November borrowing was seen at 16 billion lira against redemptions of 19.2 billion lira, while December borrowing was seen at 1.2 billion lira against redemptions of 1.6 billion lira.