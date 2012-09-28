FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Treasury sees Oct borrowing 3 bln lira
September 28, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

Turkish Treasury sees Oct borrowing 3 bln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Treasury said on Friday it planned domestic borrowing of 3 billion lira ($1.68 billion) against redemptions of 3.9 billion lira in October, but the borrowing amount will change if it issue a sukuk, or lease certificate, in the domestic market.

Turkey issued its debut sukuk earlier this month, with Middle Eastern investors snapping up most of the $1.5 billion issue.

November borrowing was seen at 16 billion lira against redemptions of 19.2 billion lira, while December borrowing was seen at 1.2 billion lira against redemptions of 1.6 billion lira.

$1 = 1.7883 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay

