10 months ago
Turkish Treasury sees November borrowing of 10.6 bln lira
October 31, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 10 months ago

Turkish Treasury sees November borrowing of 10.6 bln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish Treasury expects domestic debt redemptions totalling 10.6 billion lira ($3.42 billion) in November, while domestic borrowing is projected to be 10.8 billion lira, it said on Monday.

In December, domestic debt redemptions are projected at 5.3 billion lira, while domestic borrowing is seen at 5.1 billion lira. In January 2017, the Treasury expects 11.3 billion lira of redemptions and domestic borrowing of 11.2 billion lira.

$1 = 3.1034 liras Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Ece Toksabay

