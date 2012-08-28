FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Oil price fall cut Tupras Q2 net profit
#Energy
August 28, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Oil price fall cut Tupras Q2 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Tupras, Turkey’s only oil refiner, on Tuesday posted a 47 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit after the fall in global oil prices and higher production costs hit refining margins.

Net profit was 135.7 million lira ($75.4 million) in the period, compared with 258.1 million lira a year ago, even as sales rose 16 percent to 11.9 billion lira, Tupras said in an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

“In the second quarter, factors such as the fall in crude oil and petroleum product prices caused an inventory loss, while the rise in natural gas prices increased energy costs, causing Tupras’ net refining margins to fall by $0.69 per barrel to $3.65 per barrel,” Tupras said in an e-mailed statement.

Tupras also said it refined 10.3 million tonnes in the first six months of the year, slightly more than the same period in 2011. Capacity utilisation was at 78 percent.

$1 = 1.80 Turkish liras Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
