FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Tupras signs $200 mln loan with Gulf banks
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Tupras signs $200 mln loan with Gulf banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Tupras, Turkey’s sole oil refiner, signed a $200 million one-year loan with a group of nine Gulf-based banks, a statement from the facility’s arranger said on Sunday.

The loan was arranged by Qatar-based investment bank QInvest, the statement said. No details on the facility’s purpose or its pricing were given.

Banks which joined the loan were Barwa Bank, Commercial Bank of Qatar, First Gulf Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank , Ahli United Bank, Al Hilal Bank, Doha Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank.

Last week, Tupras mandated Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential bond issue, which the firm’s general manager said would be worth between $500 million and $1 billion. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.