Turkcell shares fall after Altimo says UK court verdict favouring Altimo
January 30, 2013 / 9:55 AM / in 5 years

Turkcell shares fall after Altimo says UK court verdict favouring Altimo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkey’s largest mobile phone operator Turkcell fell as much as 1.27 percent after shareholder Altimo said a top British appeals court upheld its appropriation of Cukurova’s stake in Turkcell.

Altimo subsequently withdrew the statement because it said it was issued in error.

Britain’s Privy Council was expected to give its final verdict on the dispute between Turkey’s Cukurova Holding and its Russian partner Altimo in mobile phone company Turkcell on Wednesday, according to the court’s web site, the highest court of appeal for many Commonwealth countries. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

