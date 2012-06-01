UPDATE 1-Turkcell auditors call AGM as board remains split

ISTANBUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Turkcell’s auditors have called a shareholders’ meeting for June 29 after its divided board failed to do so, raising faint hopes that Turkey’s biggest mobile operator will finally agree to pay a dividend.

Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera and Russia’s Altimo are locked in a string of legal battles to wrest control of Turkcell from the Turkish group Cukurova, chaired by Mehmet Emin Karamehmet.

The warring partners have kept investors waiting for a dividend payout on both the 2010 and 2011 earnings, and the failure of the board to call a general assembly this year persuaded the auditors to take the initiative.

Their agenda for the assembly includes approval of the firm’s 2010 and 2011 financial statements, dismissal of board members, and changes to the articles of association to raise the number of independent board members in order to meet Capital Markets Board regulations.

Though there is little certainty that the split board will propose a dividend payout, the prospect was enough to lift Turkcell’s share 1.5 percent to 8.28 lira by 0920 GMT, outperforming the Istanbul benchmark index, which was down 0.6 percent.

“Considering that this general assembly was called by the independent auditors, not by the board, it should be expected that most of the agenda items will remain unapproved if the board cannot agree on the aforementioned items before June 29th - which was the case in the last three general assemblies,” Alper Ozdemir of Oyak Securities wrote in a research note.

A long-time investor also counselled caution.

“As mentioned in the auditors’ call for general assembly, no decisions regarding regulation changes and independent board members have been taken by the board, a solution on the mentioned issues should not be expected from the general assembly,” Murat Vargi, co-founder and 1.2 pct stakeholder of Turkcell, said.

Having forced Karamehmet to step down as Turkcell chairman in 2010, the Nordic and Russian partners are pushing to oust his replacement, Colin Williams, a designated independent board member, who they regard as a proxy for Karamehmet.

The unresolved issues over re-structuring of the board could leave decision-making paralysed.

Turkcell failed to hold key votes on board changes and its dividend at an extraordinary general meeting in October.

A decision by the Capital Markets Board on the eve of the EGM set new rules raising the number of independent members required on company boards to at least three.

Turkcell has not yet complied with that regulation, and currently the three main shareholders each have two seats on Turkcell’s seven-member board.

TeliaSonera has the largest direct and indirect stake in Turkcell, with a 37 percent share, while Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russian group Alfa, has an indirect stake of 13.22 percent.

While Cukurova owns only 14 percent, its stake carries controlling rights because of the management structure. (Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Will Waterman)