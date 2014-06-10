FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sabanci executive appointed head of Turkish business group
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Sabanci executive appointed head of Turkish business group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 10 (Reuters) - A leading Turkish business association named an executive at Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding as its new head on Tuesday, less than a week after its previous chairman resigned.

Haluk Dincer, head of retail and insurance at Sabanci Holding, was named the chairman of the Turkish Industrialists’ & Businessmen’s Association (TUSIAD), which has frequently been at odds with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

Last week, Muharrem Yilmaz said he was standing down as chairman of TUSIAD to prevent harm to the organisation after reports of poor treatment of protesting workers at the Sutas dairy company he heads, allegations he denied.

In January, when a corruption scandal was engulfing the government, Yilmaz said foreign investment would not be attracted to a country where companies were put under pressure by tax fines and other punishments or where the state regularly changed the conditions under which it granted tenders.

Erdogan dubbed him a traitor for the comments. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.