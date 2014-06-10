Sabanci executive appointed head of Turkish business group

ISTANBUL, June 10 (Reuters) - A leading Turkish business association named an executive at Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding as its new head on Tuesday, less than a week after its previous chairman resigned.

Haluk Dincer, head of retail and insurance at Sabanci Holding, was named the chairman of the Turkish Industrialists’ & Businessmen’s Association (TUSIAD), which has frequently been at odds with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

Last week, Muharrem Yilmaz said he was standing down as chairman of TUSIAD to prevent harm to the organisation after reports of poor treatment of protesting workers at the Sutas dairy company he heads, allegations he denied.

In January, when a corruption scandal was engulfing the government, Yilmaz said foreign investment would not be attracted to a country where companies were put under pressure by tax fines and other punishments or where the state regularly changed the conditions under which it granted tenders.

Erdogan dubbed him a traitor for the comments. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)