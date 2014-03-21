Turkey has no plans to block other social media after Twitter - official

ANKARA, March 21 (Reuters) - Turkey has no current plans to block access to other social media platforms such as Facebook after blocking Twitter due to complaints that it was breaching privacy, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Friday.

“The path was taken to block access within the framework of a court decision because of the failure to overcome the problem with the management of Twitter,” the official said.

“At the moment there is no such decision for other social media like Facebook,” he added.