ANKARA (Reuters) - Several internet service providers in Turkey blocked access to Twitter on Wednesday in line with a local court ruling to prevent the distribution of images of a suicide bombing two days ago, a senior state official said.

The official said the communications technologies authority, the BTK, was not involved in the ban and that efforts were underway to have it lifted.