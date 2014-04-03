FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey lifts Twitter ban - official in PM's office
April 3, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey lifts Twitter ban - official in PM's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s telecoms authority lifted a two-week-old ban on Twitter on Thursday, after the constitutional court ruled the block breached freedom of expression, an official in Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s office said.

Access to Twitter was blocked in the run-up to last Sunday’s local elections, after a stream of leaked wiretapped recordings of senior officials appeared on the site.

Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Janet Lawrence

