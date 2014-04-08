FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says lifting of Twitter ban should be overturned
April 8, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says lifting of Twitter ban should be overturned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 8 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday a constitutional court ruling lifting a ban on Twitter was wrong and should be overturned.

“The constitutional court’s ruling on Twitter did not serve justice. This ruling should be corrected,” Erdogan told a parliamentary meeting of his AK Party.

Access to Twitter was blocked on March 21 in the run-up to local elections, but Turkey’s telecoms authority lifted the two-week-old ban last Thursday after the court ruled that the block breached freedom of expression. (Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by Nick Tattersall and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

