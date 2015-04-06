FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter and YouTube blocked in Turkey after court decision -source
#Market News
April 6, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Twitter and YouTube blocked in Turkey after court decision -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Access to Twitter and video-sharing website YouTube were blocked in Turkey on Monday following a court decision based on complaints from individuals, a source in Turkey’s telecoms industry said.

Turkey temporarily blocked Twitter and Youtube in the run-up to local elections in March 2014, after audio recordings purportedly showing corruption in then-Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s inner circle were leaked on their sites.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

