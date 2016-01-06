FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2016 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey to take 'necessary' measures after Twitter fine period expires - minister

ANKARA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Turkey will not give up on its demand for micro-blogging site Twitter to pay a 150,000 lira ($50,000) fine for not removing content it says is “terrorist propaganda” and will take measures after the period to pay the fine expired, Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

The fine, imposed by the BTK communications technologies authority, was the first of its kind imposed by Ankara on Twitter. It has temporarily banned the site several times in the past after it failed to comply with requests to remove content. ($1 = 3.0030 liras) (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)

