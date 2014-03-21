Twitter needs legal rep in Turkey to resolve standoff -minister

ISTANBUL, Turkey, March 21 (Reuters) - Twitter must get a legal representative in Turkey and agree to block individual accounts if it is to resolve a row that has led the government to block access to the service, Industry Minister Fikri Isik said on Friday.

Courts blocked Twitter overnight after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s defiant vow to “wipe out” the social media service, which has been awash with allegations in a corruption scandal shaking his government ahead of elections.