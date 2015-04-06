FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish prosecutor requests ban on social media after hostage-taking - presidency
April 6, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish prosecutor requests ban on social media after hostage-taking - presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 6 (Reuters) - A Turkish prosecutor has sought a ban on social media sites after the publication last week of images of a fellow prosecutor being held at gun point by far-left militants, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said on Monday.

“This has to do with the publishing of the prosecutor’s picture. What happened in the aftermath (of the prosecutor’s killing) is as grim as the incident itself,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

A source in Turkey’s telecoms industry earlier told Reuters that access to Twitter and video-sharing website YouTube were blocked following a court decision based on complaints from individuals. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)

