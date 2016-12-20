U.S. missions in Turkey to be closed on Tuesday after firearm incident - embassy

ISTANBUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The United States embassy in Ankara and its consulates in Istanbul and Adana will be closed for normal operations on Tuesday after an individual approached the embassy and discharged a firearm, the embassy said.

The embassy said the individual, who opened fire at 3:50 am (0050 GMT), was in police custody and there were no reported injuries in the incident, which occurred hours after the Russian ambassador was shot dead nearby by an off-duty policeman. (Reporting by Umit Bektas; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)