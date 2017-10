ISTANBUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Turkish state-run lender Vakifbank has applied to the Capital Markets Board and Istanbul Stock Exchange to revise the volume of its 175-day bond issue to 500 million lira ($278 million) from 200 million lira previously, the bank said on Tuesday.

$1 = 1.7989 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Patrick Graham