ISTANBUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Vakifbank posted a 29 percent fall in first quarter net profit to 373.61 million lira ($179 million), but the result was still above a Reuters poll forecast of 346 million lira.

Vakifbank made the announcement in a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange. The lender’s net profit was 523 million lira in the same period of last year. ($1 = 2.0900 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer; editing by Keiron Henderson)