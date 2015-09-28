Shares of Turkish Volkswagen distributor Dogus tumble

ISTANBUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Dogus Otomotiv , the main distributor of Volkswagen vehicles in Turkey, tumbled more than 9 percent on Monday, hit by widening fears about the impact from the German automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal.

Shares of Dogus were down 8.7 percent at 10.45 lira after earlier falling more than 9 percent. Many Turkish market participants were away last week due to the Eid al Adha holiday, meaning that today was the first day of active trade since some of the news of the scandal broke. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)