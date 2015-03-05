FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish fighter jet crashes during training flight, two dead: military
March 5, 2015

Turkish fighter jet crashes during training flight, two dead: military

ANKARA, March 5 (Reuters) - A warplane has crashed near the central Anatolian city of Konya, killing two crew, the Turkish military said on Thursday, in the second fatal air accident for the armed forces in less than two weeks.

The F-4E took off from Eskisehir airbase on a planned training flight at 0900 local time, and came down nearly an hour later for unknown reasons, the Chief of Staff said in a statement. Investigations are already underway to discover why two training jets went down in Malatya Province on February 24, killing four. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

