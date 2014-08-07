FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Flights partially resume at Istanbul's airport after storm
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 7, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Flights partially resume at Istanbul's airport after storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Flights at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, Turkey’s largest by passenger numbers, partially resumed on Thursday afternoon after being suspended for about an hour due to a storm, an official at the state airports authority said.

Istanbul and Turkey’s western coast including the coastal hub of Izmir suffered heavy rain, snarling traffic and damaging the basements of some buildings.

Earlier on Thursday, a 16-year-old boy drowned in the western city of Izmir after being dragged along the street by flood water, local media said.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.