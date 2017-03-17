Russian exporters continued sending wheat, maize to Turkey on March 15-16 - TASS

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russian exporters continued sending wheat and maize to Turkey on March 15-16, Russian news agency TASS reported on Friday, citing a customs control official.

"During those days 28.6 thousand tonnes of wheat and 8.1 thousand tonnes of maize were sent. There was no sunflower oil sent," a representative for the customs body said.

Trade sources told Reuters on Thursday Turkey had removed Russian wheat from an import licence scheme as of March 15, an unexpected move that could disrupt Russia's shipments to its second-biggest wheat export market.