MOSCOW, March 22 Ankara's action against Russian wheat, maize and sunflower oil suppliers is hindering restoration of ties between the two countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek by phone on Wednesday.

Turkish buyers have put purchases of Russian agricultural products - mainly wheat, maize and sunflower oil - on hold, despite denials from Ankara that it has effectively banned imports from Moscow, trade and industry sources said on Monday.

The Russian government said in a statement that both sides had expressed an attitude towards intensifying mutually beneficial trade and economic relations and the removal of existing limits in the sphere. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Susan Thomas)