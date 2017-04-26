Russia hopes to reach compromise with Turkey over grain exports within 2 weeks

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on Wednesday that Moscow hoped to reach a compromise with Turkey over grain exports within two weeks.

Turkey, traditionally the second largest buyer of Russian wheat after Egypt and the top buyer of its sunflower oil, has effectively put on hold purchases of these products from Moscow by imposing high import tariffs in March.

A delegation of Russian officials plans to discuss agriculture supplies with officials in Ankara on Thursday, Tkachev added.