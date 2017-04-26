FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia hopes to reach compromise with Turkey over grain exports within 2 weeks
April 26, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 4 months ago

Russia hopes to reach compromise with Turkey over grain exports within 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on Wednesday that Moscow hoped to reach a compromise with Turkey over grain exports within two weeks.

Turkey, traditionally the second largest buyer of Russian wheat after Egypt and the top buyer of its sunflower oil, has effectively put on hold purchases of these products from Moscow by imposing high import tariffs in March.

A delegation of Russian officials plans to discuss agriculture supplies with officials in Ankara on Thursday, Tkachev added. (reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Polina Devitt)

