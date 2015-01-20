FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish police carry out wiretapping raids targeting Erdogan foes
January 20, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish police carry out wiretapping raids targeting Erdogan foes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkish police on Tuesday carried out raids targeting dozens of people suspected of a role in illegal wiretapping, a move local media said was aimed at supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan’s ally-turned-foe, U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Separately, the interior ministry replaced police chiefs in 21 provinces, according to an announcement published in Turkey’s Official Gazette. It was not immediately clear why they were being replaced. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

