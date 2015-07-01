World Bank cuts 2016, 2017 Turkey growth forecasts on political outlook

ISTANBUL, July 1 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday cut its 2016 and 2017 growth forecasts for Turkey to 3.5 percent, citing the uncertain political outlook.

The bank, which said it would stick to its 3 percent growth forecast for this year, said in a note that political uncertainty continued after the June 7 parliamentary election.

It also said 12-month inflation was likely to decline to 7 percent by December 2015, assuming that further pressures on the exchange rate can be contained. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)