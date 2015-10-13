FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank says revises up Turkey growth f'cast; sees 2015 inflation above target
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

World Bank says revises up Turkey growth f'cast; sees 2015 inflation above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Faster than expected Turkish economic growth in the second quarter has prompted the World Bank to revise up its 2015 growth forecast to 3.2 percent, but it predicted inflation would remain above target at around 7.5 percent by the end of the year.

Despite the upward revision, the bank said economic activity was to decelerate in the second half of the year as political uncertainty and tensions in the southeast hit investment. It also said Turkey’s high current account deficit was unlikely to fall below 5.5 percent of GDP without structural reforms.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.