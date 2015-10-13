World Bank says revises up Turkey growth f'cast; sees 2015 inflation above target

ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Faster than expected Turkish economic growth in the second quarter has prompted the World Bank to revise up its 2015 growth forecast to 3.2 percent, but it predicted inflation would remain above target at around 7.5 percent by the end of the year.

Despite the upward revision, the bank said economic activity was to decelerate in the second half of the year as political uncertainty and tensions in the southeast hit investment. It also said Turkey’s high current account deficit was unlikely to fall below 5.5 percent of GDP without structural reforms.