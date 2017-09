ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkish bank Yapi Kredi is to issue dollar-denominated bonds worth up to $1 billion to be sold to investors outside of Turkey, it said on Tuesday.

The bank said the bonds would have a minimum maturity of 10 years and fixed and/or floating interest rates, which would be determined according to the market conditions. (Writing by Ece Toksabay. Editing by Jane Merriman)