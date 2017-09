ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The final guidance on Turkish lender Yapi Kredi’s $500 million five-year eurobond is midswaps +395 basis points, bankers said on Monday.

Yapi Kredi hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and UniCredit for a potential Eurobond in June. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)